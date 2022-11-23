Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotarians recognize Nova Spero students helping refugee kids

When Susan Hennenfent became president of the Del Mar – Solana Beach Rotary Club this year, she shared her goal to recognize and honor those doing good in the community. She was very impressed to learn about the great work the Nova Spero (New Hope) students are doing with their mentoring program in local underserved communities, and invited them to talk with the club about their non-profit.

Angela Aguirre, Rojan Krishman, and Connor Chung from Canyon Crest Academy told how their organization of more than 60 students strive to empower, engage, and inspire immigrant students through education, friendship, tutoring, and mentoring. At the end of their presentation, Hennenfent presented each with a Rotary Distinguished Student Service Citation and Imagine Rotary pin.

For more information of about Nova Spero, visit www.novaspero.org. Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary is looking for new members to join them to help the disadvantaged in local communities and the world. Contact Paul@dmsbRotary.com for more information.