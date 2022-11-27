New tenants open in Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, Burger Lounge coming in 2023

From burgers to Japanese cheesecake, the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch has added several new additions to its tenant lineup to help round out the center. Here’s a look at what has opened and what is to come:

After much delay getting through the city’s permitting process, Cold Stone Creamery is finally ready to open up in December—they had hoped to open this summer but it took over 10 months to get its permit. Cold Stone specializes in custom-made ice cream creations mixed up on a frozen granite stone.

The new Ayu Sushi & Noodles opened in October in the former Wokou Ramen space. The soft opening menu includes sushi rolls and sashimi, ramen and udon noodle dishes, and cocktails, with lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coming in spring 2023, Burger Lounge will open in the former Five Oceans Market space. This will be their ninth San Diego Lounge serving up hamburgers made from American grass-fed beef, salads, shakes, french fries and onion rings.

Cheese Garden will open in December, bringing traditional Japanese cake culture to Carmel Valley. An import from Canada, Cheese Garden serves desserts reminiscent of the streets of Tokyo such as yaki pudding cheesecake and matcha fromage cheesecake. The sweet shop will be next to Bonchon Chicken.

The Artist Lab is now open on the upper level of the Village. The art studio offers a variety of youth art classes and camps taught by professional fine art educators. They specialize in drawing, painting and miniature design, and an adult program is also available for those looking to tap into a new creative outlet.

UC San Diego Health opened a new Express Care in November. The clinic is located within the existing UC San Diego Health location and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for walk-in and same-day service for injuries and illnesses.

The Title Nine store in the Village has closed but a replacement has not yet been announced.

