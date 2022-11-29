Carmel Valley Cigar Club party raises funds for Sickle Cell Disease Association

The Carmel Valley Cigar Club held its third annual VIP Cigar Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Morgan Run Club & Resort. The social group raised $2,500 for the Sickle Cell Disease Association at the event which featured casino games, spirit tastings and a silent auction.

Carmel Valley Cigar Club members enjoy the party. (Aaron Eudaley)

Bert “Mayor” Poncher, Bill Lechtner and Todd Kilgore. (Aaron Eudaley)

Stephanie and Art Hart (Aaron Eudaley)