Plant Vault joins HIS boutique in Cedros Design District

Encinitas business Plant Vault is partnering up with two North Coastal San Diego clothing boutiques, pairing the ever-growing plant culture with fashion. Plant Vault’s rare houseplants and gift items can now be found in HIS Men’s Store in Solana Beach’s Cedros Design District and at Sedera in the Forum Carlsbad.

“We are always looking for exciting and fun new products for our customers, and interest in rare and unique plants has never been higher,” said Stephanie Stock, who owns the two clothing boutiques in a news release. “I was instantly attracted to Plant Vault’s aesthetic and the decision to partner with them will immediately add an exciting new element to the shopping experience.”

The addition of rare and exotic plants to Sedera caters to exploding consumer demand. According to the National Gardening Association, the pandemic drove interest in plants to an all-time high, including 18.3 million new gardeners in the United States and more than 20 million Americans planting a vegetable garden for the first time.

Plant Vault founder Karli Heineman was one of those people whose plant obsession bloomed during the pandemic—she started the Plant Vault business out of her Encinitas home earlier this year.

“Our curated, fashion-forward plant brand is a perfect fit for Sedera and HIS,” said Heineman in the news release. “We both cater to the same customer aesthetic who like to dress well and feel good about their home decor. We are excited to offer our customers an unparalleled shopping experience this holiday season and beyond.”

HIS Men’s Store is located at 143 S. Cedros Avenue, suite K next-door to Cedros Soles, also owned by Stock. Sedera is located at 1923 Calle Barcelona in the Forum Carlsbad. Plant Vault also continues to have its Encinitas showroom, check out available plants at plantvault.com

