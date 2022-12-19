Skyline student organizes successful food drive

Skyline School sixth grader Olivia Issacs has been recognized by the Solana Beach School District as a standout student for her community service efforts. On her own, Olivia organized a food drive event at Skyline, benefiting Feeding San Diego.

“Since a young age, Olivia has understood the importance of giving back to the community and helping those in need, volunteering with me since kindergarten,” said Carmen Issacs, Olivia’s mother in a news release.

Olivia, a student in Skyline’s Global Education program, was determined to meet her goal of collecting over 1,000 food items. With the help of her peers and educators, Olivia not only met but surpassed her goal. Throughout the drive, she regularly communicated with the Skyline student body, provided donation updates and helped teach her peers on the importance of giving back and helping those in need.

Olivia’s future goals include working with her mother to continue to give back to her community.