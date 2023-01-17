Lifestyle

Torrey Pines boys soccer teams give back

The Torrey Pines boys soccer teams recently supported Feeding San Diego.
(Ani Goodemote)
Share

The Torrey Pines boys soccer teams were winners off the field recently, holding a food drive to support Feeding San Diego before the winter break. All levels of the boys soccer program participated, donating 371 lbs of food.

The teams opened up league play last week at San Dieguito Academy with a varsity draw, junior varsity win and freshman loss. The varsity squad will take on Rancho Bernardo at home on Friday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

LifestylePhilanthropyCarmel Valley NewsDel Mar

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement