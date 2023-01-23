Torrey Pines students lead successful blood drive

Torrey Pines students Nethra Mahendran and Minseo Kwan organized a drive to collect lifesaving blood for the San Diego Blood Bank on Jan. 15 at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. The students had hoped to have 22 participants and were thrilled to have 25 donors that day.

Nethra and Minseo created Operation Bloodmobile, a project dedicated to supporting San Diego Blood Bank’s greatest needs, including a new bloodmobile. In addition to their blood donations, they collected $90 that day for a total of $1,000 in funds raised.

Torrey Pines students Nethra Mahendran and Minseo Kwan. (Nethra Mahendran )

Local businesses Jimbo’s, Handel’s, Happy Lemon, Tiffany Lund Custom Cakes, and Batch and Box sponsored the student event.

