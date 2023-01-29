Paris-inspired bakery and cafe opens in Del Mar

San Diegans can experience a little slice of France at Paris En Rose, a new shop serving delicious sweet and savory fare with a French twist in Del Mar.

“I (have) always had a passion for (opening) my own bakery and cafe,” said Annie Benaroch, the owner of Paris En Rose. “I wanted to bring a little touch of Paris here.”

A Moroccan-born pastry chef who spent years in Paris before relocating to La Jolla, Benaroch said this isn’t her first French-inspired business in the area. She owns Parisien Gourmandises, a kosher bakery in La Jolla, where pastries are baked daily and transported to her new shop in the Del Mar Plaza. (Paris En Rose will not be kosher.)

Benaroch, a family-taught baker since she was a little girl, has taken baking courses in France and completed training at The Pastry School & Shop by Stéphane Tréand in Tustin.

“My passion started at home,” Benaroch said. “I’m in love with France and Paris. That’s why I chose La Jolla. It’s very cute, like a little Paris.”

Benaroch’s treats — including her popular croissants (pistachio, chocolate, almond and others) made with butter and flour imported from France — will be available year round at Paris En Rose. With “a little bit of everything for everyone,” the cafe will also offer savory sandwiches and hot and cold drinks.

For the cherry on top, Benaroch added a French épicerie with goodies like jams, candies and sparkling juice.

Benaroch said she hopes to share her pastries with all communities and cultures.

Paris En Rose has two tables outside for guests to enjoy the pastries, but will soon have more seating in the plaza’s common area.

Follow @parisenrose on Instagram.

Roxana Becerril is a freelance writer.

