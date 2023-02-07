Lifestyle

Sage Canyon gets social at Parent Night Out

Sage Canyon parents at Del Mar Social.
(Adriana Bade)
Share

On Feb. 4, the Sage Canyon School PTA hosted a Parent Night Out at Del Mar Social. Approximately, 70 people were in attendance for the night out which included a three-piece band, food and drinks, raffle prizes and a DJ. Thirty-five local businesses donated over $5,300 in raffle items and in-kind donations to the PTA.

Sage Canyon dads.
(Adriana Bade)

“The Sage Canyon PTA is focused on building a community and creating meaningful connections between parents and children,” said event organizer Adriana Bade. “This event was a great opportunity for parents to come together outside of school and enjoy a night out. It was amazing to see everyone socializing, dancing and making new friends.”

Sage Canyon moms.
(Adriana Bade)
Catherine Kim, Veronica Aguirre and Amy Merrill.
(Adriana Bade)
Brison Ellinghaus, Jim Mayer, Mayank Tiwari and Andrew Hsing.
(Adriana Bade)

LifestyleEducation

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement