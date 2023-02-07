Sage Canyon gets social at Parent Night Out

On Feb. 4, the Sage Canyon School PTA hosted a Parent Night Out at Del Mar Social. Approximately, 70 people were in attendance for the night out which included a three-piece band, food and drinks, raffle prizes and a DJ. Thirty-five local businesses donated over $5,300 in raffle items and in-kind donations to the PTA.

Sage Canyon dads. (Adriana Bade)

“The Sage Canyon PTA is focused on building a community and creating meaningful connections between parents and children,” said event organizer Adriana Bade. “This event was a great opportunity for parents to come together outside of school and enjoy a night out. It was amazing to see everyone socializing, dancing and making new friends.”

Sage Canyon moms. (Adriana Bade)

Catherine Kim, Veronica Aguirre and Amy Merrill. (Adriana Bade)