Local scouts hold flag-raising ceremony

The scouts of Pack 734, Den 10 performed a flag raising Jan. 31 for the students of Solana Ranch Elementary School. Den Leader Brad Slavin led the scouts in the ceremony. By learning how to care for the flag and be good citizens the youths took one step further toward the rank of Wolf Scout. Hailing from Solana Ranch Elementary, Solana Highlands Elementary, and the Jewish Academy, the boys rose early to raise the flag before heading back to their own classrooms.

Scouts Stephen Emhe, Greg Slavin and Dylan Parselany

(Nicoleta Emhe



)