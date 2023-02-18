Ribbon-cutting opening ceremony held for Sunset Sunglass at Del Mar Plaza
The Del Mar Village Association hosted a ribbon-cutting event Feb. 8 to welcome Sunset Sunglass to the Del Mar Plaza. Sunset Sunglass offers “a wide variety of high-quality sunglasses” and is located on the top level skydeck area in front of the elevators in the Del Mar Plaza (1555 Camino Del Mar). For more information, visit sunsetsunglass.com.
