Lifestyle

Ribbon-cutting opening ceremony held for Sunset Sunglass at Del Mar Plaza

Owner Emiliano Sanchez cuts the ribbon at Sunset Sunglass in the Del Mar Plaza.
(Jon Clark)
The Del Mar Village Association hosted a ribbon-cutting event Feb. 8 to welcome Sunset Sunglass to the Del Mar Plaza. Sunset Sunglass offers “a wide variety of high-quality sunglasses” and is located on the top level skydeck area in front of the elevators in the Del Mar Plaza (1555 Camino Del Mar). For more information, visit sunsetsunglass.com.

Lifestyle

