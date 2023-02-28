Pressed juicery opens in Del Mar Highlands Town Center

Pressed is now open in Del Mar Highlands Town Center, bringing the brand’s dedication to wholesome plant-based nourishment. Pressed serves up veggie packed cold-pressed juices, plant-based bowls, plant-based soft serve and health-boosting shots.

Pressed started small in 2010, in a 25-square-foot “juice closet” in Los Angeles. Since then, business has boomed with stores across the country including 15 in San Diego County. At the store you can find the plant-forward menu items like Greens 3 spinach and ginger juice, blood orange kumquat juice, the avocado greens smoothie, creamy vanilla almond non-dairy milk and juice cleanses.

At Del Mar Highlands, Pressed is on the lower level next to the salad specialist Sweetgreen, which will open this year.

12853 El Camino Real, suite 110, Carmel Valley. Pressed.com