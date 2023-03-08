‘Love for Ukrainians’ event at Viewpoint Brewing Co.

Viewpoint Brewing and Hope for San Diego held their “Love for Ukrainians” fundraiser event on Feb. 15. The event benefited local Ukrainian families whose lives have been torn apart by the war – a war that began one year ago on Feb. 24. (See event photos above.)

Viewpoint Brewing is continuing its month of love for local Ukrainian refugees with the sale of a limited-release Lager for Ukraine, while supplies last. It is donating 50% of profits from Lager for Ukraine to local efforts. Pick up your six-pack at Viewpoint Brewing Company, located at 2201 San Dieguito Drive, Suite D, Del Mar, 92014.

People can donate directly to the local Ukrainian relief effort at loveforukrainians-sd.com or by scanning the QR code on the Lager for Ukraine can.