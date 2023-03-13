Local St. Patrick’s Day treats and eats
Susie Cakes in One Paseo
Susie Cakes will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an assortment of festive sweets. Available starting March 1 until St. Patrick’s Day March 17, menu offerings include Chocolate Guinness Cupcakes with Baileys Buttercream, Shamrock Frosted Sugar Cookies, a four pack of “Kiss Me I’m Irish” Cupcakes, Green Velvet Cupcakes and a St. Patrick’s Day Vanilla Celebration Cake. The bakery also offers a St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake and Sugar Cookie DIY Kit stocked with buttercream and sprinkles available for pick up March 16 and 17.
3705 Caminito Court, Carmel Valley
Green brew at Viewpoint
Toast to good luck with a green beer at Del Mar’s Viewpoint Brewery. The beer itself is an American lager and it will be on a $5 special for St. Patty’s Day while supplies last. The restaurant side will also be serving a signature shepherd’s pie as the food special.
2201 San Dieguito Drive Suite D, Del Mar
Ranch 45
Solana Beach’s Ranch 45 eatery and butcher shop is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with three corned beef specials. Those who want to enjoy a full corned beef dinner at home can pick up two pounds of Brandt corned beef, cooked, sliced ready to be reheated along with potatoes, cabbage, carrots and a house made mustard sauce. At the restaurant guests can enjoy corned beef hash and pastrami sandwiches on the menu all day.
512 Via De La Valle, suite 102, Solana Beach
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.