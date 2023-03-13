Local St. Patrick’s Day treats and eats

Susie Cakes in One Paseo

Susie Cakes will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an assortment of festive sweets. Available starting March 1 until St. Patrick’s Day March 17, menu offerings include Chocolate Guinness Cupcakes with Baileys Buttercream, Shamrock Frosted Sugar Cookies, a four pack of “Kiss Me I’m Irish” Cupcakes, Green Velvet Cupcakes and a St. Patrick’s Day Vanilla Celebration Cake. The bakery also offers a St. Patrick’s Day Cupcake and Sugar Cookie DIY Kit stocked with buttercream and sprinkles available for pick up March 16 and 17.

3705 Caminito Court, Carmel Valley

Green beer with a view of the San Dieguito Lagoon at Viewpoint. (Tyler Grove)

Green brew at Viewpoint

Toast to good luck with a green beer at Del Mar’s Viewpoint Brewery. The beer itself is an American lager and it will be on a $5 special for St. Patty’s Day while supplies last. The restaurant side will also be serving a signature shepherd’s pie as the food special.

2201 San Dieguito Drive Suite D, Del Mar

A corned beef plate from Ranch 45. (Chris Costa)

Ranch 45

Solana Beach’s Ranch 45 eatery and butcher shop is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with three corned beef specials. Those who want to enjoy a full corned beef dinner at home can pick up two pounds of Brandt corned beef, cooked, sliced ready to be reheated along with potatoes, cabbage, carrots and a house made mustard sauce. At the restaurant guests can enjoy corned beef hash and pastrami sandwiches on the menu all day.

512 Via De La Valle, suite 102, Solana Beach