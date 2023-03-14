Carmel Valley community comes together to celebrate Holi

The local cultural community group Good Vibes Carmel Valley celebrated Holi at Ashley Falls Park on March 12. The Hindu festival is known as the festival of colors, love and spring. Over 100 families came together for the joyful celebration, doused in bright pink, yellow and blue.

“The significance of color shows we are all equal, all colors matter and unity in diversity,” said event planner Chhavi Vishal.

Ying Yang, Chhavi Puri and Jane Lea Smith.

Ayesha Mirza, Geetika, Payal Gupta, Madhur Motwani

