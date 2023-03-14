New boxing workout studio ready to ‘Rumble’ in Del Mar Highlands

Rumble Boxing, a hard-hitting new fitness concept has opened in Del Mar Highlands Town Center, combining the sweet science of boxing with high energy and positive vibes. The new studio opened on Feb. 20.

“San Diego can expect a brand new, welcoming community when stepping into Rumble Del Mar,” said co-owner Megan Hughes. “It’s a workout that is for everyone, regardless of what fitness and personal goals you have. It will leave you feeling more energized after the workout than before.”

Hughes owns the gym with her husband Carl, Fernando Hoyos and Maribel Otal. Together, the group of local entrepreneurs own and operate seven Club Pilates locations throughout San Diego County as a family.

Hughes started out as a member at the original Club Pilates location in San Diego: “I fell in love with it and flipped my whole story.”

Rumble Boxing owners Fernando Hoyos, Maribel Ota, Megan Hughes and Carl Hughes.

(Copyright of Rumble Boxing)

The former food and beverage manager became a pilates instructor and when Club Pilates founder Allison Beardsley began franchising in 2015, she sold the gym to Hughes and her husband. Club Pilates now has 800 studios nationally and internationally and is part of the Xponential Fitness brand that includes CycleBar, Yoga Six, Pure Barre, StretchLab, RowHouse and Rumble. (The Highlands is home to Club Pilates, RowHouse, StretchLab and now Rumble)

Megan and her husband first took a Rumble class in Los Angeles, where it has a cult-like following. Both were hooked.

“I just like a good and hard workout,” Hughes said. “Immediately we thought, ‘How do we bring it closer to home?’ We’re really excited to bring it to San Diego”

Rumble Boxing offers a 45-minute, 10-round strength and conditioning group workout, the class rotating between circuits on the punching bags and the floor with workout benches to perform high-intensity interval training reps and weighted exercises. The lights dim and the high-energy music starts pumping as a screen in front of you reminds you of the moves you’re doing.

Before class starts the instructor will go over the six punches that will be used throughout the workout. Hughes said many people have never tried boxing before but Rumble caters to all fitness levels: “You don’t have to be a boxing person and you don’t have to be training to get in the ring,” she said.

A Rumble workout class includes benchwork. (Copyright of Rumble Boxing)

You do actually get to punch—Rumble uses an aqua bag shaped like a tear drop and participants use boxing gloves and hand wraps to hit the bags. The cardio workout increases stamina and strength as you throw combos and work the core with ducks and leans.

“It’s really fun. The one thing I love is that at one point in the class it becomes just me and the bag,” said Hughes, adding it’s a chance to let go, and just hammer it out. “It feels good and therapeutic.”

Rumble Boxing is planning a grand opening party on April 21 out on the second floor balcony outside the new studio. To celebrate, Rumble will be offering exclusive membership specials, a buy one class, get one free for first timers and various raffle prizes from local vendors. Until the grand opening, Rumble will also offer 10% off for memberships.

“I love the Highlands center because you can do everything in there,” Hughes said of her newest fitness studio. “We find ourselves very fortunate to be there.”

Rumble is located in Del Mar Highlands Town Center at 12853 El Camino Real, Suite 209. For more visit rumbleboxinggym.com/location/del-mar

