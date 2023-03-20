Lifestyle

Subs for a good cause: Jersey Mike’s supports Rady Children’s with March 31 ‘Day of Giving’

Jersey Mike's is supporting Rady Children's Hospital throughout the month of March.
(Jersey Mike’s Subs)
By Karen Billing
For the 13th year in a row, all Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in San Diego will support Rady Children’s Hospital for the annual March “Month of Giving” campaign. Customers can donate to Rady’s throughout the month which caps off with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, when all restaurants will give 100% of the day’s sales to the hospital.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities nationwide.

Local Jersey Mike’s, including locations in Solana Beach, Del Mar, Pacific Highlands Ranch and Encinitas, have raised over $1.7 million for Rady in the last 13 years. The goal this year is to raise $500,000.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO Peter Cancro in a news release.

Karen Billing

