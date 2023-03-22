Carmel Valley Middle School Science Olympiad team to compete at state competition

Ramen, Japchae, Lo Mein and Vermicelli are the names of the four Carmel Valley Middle School (CVMS) Science Olympiad teams led by Xiangfei Ma (head coach) that competed in the San Diego Regional competition on March 4, held at San Diego Miramar College. CVMS won five gold medals and Team Ramen brought home second place in the tournament with 170 points, competing against 70 extremely talented and competitive teams. The CVMS Science Olympiad team will now go on to compete at the state competition on April 8.

Hana Ma and Siri Tipirneni who got a medal in the regional Bridges competition with Coach Aanika Tipirneni.

The regional competition hosted 23 different events that focused on different science topics and CVMS students each competed in two to four events. The topics covered by each event ranged from life science (Anatomy and Physiology, Bio Process Labs) to chemistry (Crime Busters) to engineering (Bride, Roller Coaster).

CVMS Science Olympiad events were mostly coached by former CVMS students with several CVMS parent volunteers stepping in. Overall, coaches donated many hours of their own time to prep and teach the materials. CVMS students spent numerous hours after school learning and preparing for the competitions. School staff and parent volunteers also stepped in with many volunteers staying long hours on event days to help as proctors, organize food and drinks, set up, clean up and provide overall support for participating students.

As the saying goes, “It truly takes a community” and the CVMS Science Olympiad team’s success would not have been possible without the continuous support from the CVMS staff and community as well as the dedication from the coaches and students.