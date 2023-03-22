Chess tournament brings young minds together

Over 120 students from across San Diego County participated in a thrilling scholastic chess tournament hosted by the San Diego Chess Club recently. Earl Warren and Del Mar Heights students joined the competition, with Ethan Carson, Kieran Cronin, Henry Fletcher, Finn Mobley, Oliver Fletcher, and Rex Mobley showcasing their strategic and tactical skills on the board.

The tournament consisted of five divisions, ranging from the elite to K-5 under 300. The players fought hard to secure their positions, with Ethan Carson claiming the top spot in the U500, and Finn Mobley finished in fifth place. Henry Fletcher came third in K-12 U800, with Rex Mobley and Oliver Fletcher securing second and 10th place in the K-5 category.

Henry Fletcher in the third round

(Gordon Fletcher)

The club hall was filled with intense focus, with the only sounds being the occasional whispers of “good game.” Once the matches were over, the courtyard became a hub of excited chatter, with children discussing their moves and strategies in their own chess language. It was clear that chess was the common denominator, as students from different schools and backgrounds came together to share their passion for the game.

Oliver Fletcher and Rex Mobley battle in the final round

(Gordon Fletcher)

According to Irina Nizmutdinova, the Scholastic Chess Program manager for the San Diego Chess Club, chess has never been more popular among the younger generation. She added that the tournaments usually fill up weeks before the event, indicating the high level of interest and participation. She also noted that the excitement and enthusiasm of the children who participate in these tournaments are contagious.

Ethan Carson wins final round

(Gordon Fletcher)

The San Diego Chess Club hosts various local chess tournaments, offering opportunities for children and adults alike to showcase their skills and enjoy the game. Chess is a game that not only stimulates the mind but also teaches strategic thinking, problem-solving, and critical reasoning. For those interested in learning more about local chess tournaments, visit the San Diego Chess Club website at www.sandiegochessclub.org. — Report by Gordon Fletcher

