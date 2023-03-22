Torrey Hills School students compete in regional Science Olympiad

Torrey Hills School made a strong comeback at the San Diego Regional Division B Science Olympiad Competition on March 4 after a three-year absence. Thirty-seven fifth and sixth graders competed in 20 academic events in earth science, biology, chemistry, physics and engineering.

Torrey Hills Flight team with Coach Ryan Yuan

(Laura Salas)

Highlights of Torrey Hills’ achievements were: 3rd place in Flight; 11th and 15th place in Bridge; 12th place in Bio Process Lab; 13th place in Wheeled Vehicle; 16th place in Experimental Design; and 19th place in Crime Busters. Torrey Hills earned 11th place overall in the school rankings and 2nd place among elementary schools.

Appreciation to the community for rallying behind this program, including Torrey Hills Principal Abby Domingo, Torrey Hills PTA, parent volunteers, and Torrey Hills graduate student coaches, and community coach. Without their support, this program would not have been possible.

