Solana Beach-based Flower Remedy lifts spirits with sweet bouquets

Kelli Pease created The Flower Remedy, which gifts home-grown bouquets to people to help spark joy.

With a goal to give away a million flowers, The Flower Remedy in Solana Beach is blooming with each stunning bouquet it donates to people who need an extra dose of happiness.

“When I first started to give away flowers, it became kind of an addiction,” said founder Kelli Pease, a marketing director who learned to garden from her grandmother. “I wanted to dedicate a part of my life to bringing joy to people.”

Pease began gardening in earnest during the early days of the pandemic to help ease her anxiety. Starting with just two beds in her backyard, she became hooked on flowers once her first dahlia bloomed.

The idea for The Flower Remedy started to grow soon after. The first home-grown bouquet Pease delivered was to a neighbor whose son had died. The connection that the gift sparked was “a beautiful experience,” Pease said.

The Flower Remedy now has 13 garden beds that sprout ranunculus, cosmos, anemones, snapdragons and other flowers. Pease and a group of volunteers pick stems, create arrangements and deliver bouquets across town to individuals, senior homes and healthcare facilities.

Extra blooms donated by local farms and gardeners are used for random acts of kindness. Pease and her team spontaneously give free flowers to people walking on nearby trails in the hopes of brightening up someone’s day.

The Flower Remedy doesn’t sell flowers, but in January Pease released her first related product: The Flowering Conversation Deck, a collection of 50 cards, each with a watercolor flower and a conversation-starter question. Priced under $30, the deck helps people “form deeper connections with each other” and is available at shops like Native Poppy and on The Flower Remedy website.

For information about volunteering or to suggest someone in need of a bouquet, visit floweremedy.co or follow @theflowerremedy on Instagram.

Roxana Becerril is a freelance writer.

