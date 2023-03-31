Del Mar Kiwanis provides donation to support the Randy Jones Foundation

The Del Mar Kiwanis Club recently presented a $1,500 check to the Randy Jones Foundation.

The Randy Jones Foundation was established by a group of San Diego philanthropists, including Randy Jones of the San Diego Padres fame. They sponsor fundraisers to promote and enable participation in athletic activities for dependents of service members from the San Diego area. The activities include classes, field trips, and scholarships for youth who are interested in sports but are situationally challenged. Jones is well known for his community outreach and often participates personally in the activities. His Foundation is always interested in volunteers. Please contact his Foundation directly for opportunities at www.randyjonesfoundation.com.

The Del Mar Kiwanis Club is a member of Kiwanis International whose motto is “Helping children of the world, one child at a time”.

The Del Mar Kiwanis Club meets twice a month on Tuesdays. The club always has room for people who are interested in youth-oriented activities. Contact Chuck Phillips at docharley1016@aol.com or Steve Gardella at sgardella@ucsd.edu for more information.