Del Sol Lions Club welcomes new members at 13th anniversary celebration

The Del Sol Lions recently celebrated the 13th anniversary of the club’s charter at Crust Pizzeria in Solana Beach. A special feature of the gathering was the induction of several new members.

Del Sol Lions Club President Kristin Salgado

(Del Sol Lions Club)

In her welcome introduction, Club President Kristin Salgado said, “I’m proud of the work our club has continually done over the last 13 years. I joined in order to help local uninsured, low-income youth with eye exams and glasses. Through the years I have found that we touch so many areas of need in our local community, from food insecurity to school supplies to scholarships for summer programs and MAEGA to blankets for CRC (Community Resource Center) to sleeping bags for homeless veterans.”

Salgado continued, “Honestly, the list goes on and on. We have been a small but mighty group for years, and I am so excited to have new members who are excited to find new ways to help our local community.”

At their anniversary party, the Lions also celebrated their accomplishments during the past 13 years. They completed 286 service and fundraising projects, totaling over 12,000 volunteer hours. The Del Sol Lions have raised $489,600, and reinvested $410,400 in the local community. To learn more about the Del Sol Lions Club, go to www.delsollions.org. — Del Sol Lions news release