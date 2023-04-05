Local student selected to be flower girl for christening ceremony of USNS Earl Warren T-AO 3

Danika Balden (third from right), Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan (fourth from right), Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, GD NASSCO President David Carver and U.S. Navy personnel.

Danika Balden, a Rancho Santa Fe resident and 6th grader at Solana Pacific Elementary School in Carmel Valley, was selected earlier this year to be the flower girl for the christening ceremony of the USNS Earl Warren T-AO 3. The ship is the U.S. Navy’s newest 746-foot oiler named after the late Supreme Court Chief Justice. The T-AO ships are under construction at the NASSCO shipyard in Barrio Logan. Danika had the opportunity to meet current Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro and presented ceremonial flowers to Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, who christened the ship by breaking a champagne bottle on its hull.