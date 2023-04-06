LePort Montessori Solana Beach students donate more than 120 books to children in need

Students at LePort Montessori School Solana Beach in Del Mar recently donated more than 120 new books to the Pajama Program, a nonprofit organization that promotes and supports a comforting bedtime routine and healthy sleep for all children to help them thrive. Students held a book drive as part of a National Reading Month initiative to provide children in their community with access to books that they deserve.

After the collection, students organized the donations for delivery to the organization, which then distributed the books to community partners that work directly with local children facing adversity. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of reading and helping those in need in their community.