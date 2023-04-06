Optimist Club Oratorical Contest student winners announced

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Optimist Club conducted its annual Oratorical Contest on March 18 at The Winston School in Del Mar, with the contestants speaking before an audience of their peers and guests. The theme of this year’s contest was “Discovering the Optimism Within Me”.

The Optimist Club judges awarded Rishab Bora 1st place, a $250 cash award, and Gold Medallion. Second place went to Ava Khossravi with a $150 cash award and Silver Medallion. Third place went to Gordon Lu with a $100 cash award and Bronze Medallion.

Winning speakers now have the opportunity to progress to the Optimist Zone One competition in April and possibly to the District level competition in May. The student winning the California South Optimist District level contest will be eligible to compete in the West Coast Regional competition and win college scholarship awards. Last year’s Club Oratorical Winner, Amrutha Challa, won at the District and Regional level and was awarded $7,500 in scholarship funds. Regional contest winners compete in the World Championship held at Saint Louis University and could possibly win up to $22,500 in scholarships.

“Each of the students did a wonderful job presenting their speeches that reflected on their own introspection and life experiences to express how they ‘discovered’ the optimism within themselves”, said Club Oratorical Contest Chair John Murphy in a news release.

“The members of our Optimist Club have no doubt that these students have bright futures ahead of them”, said Contest Emcee Edna Nerona in the news release.

The Optimist Club of Del Mar - Solana Beach, founded in 1981, serves the youth in the communities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, Carmel Valley, Pacific Highlands, Rancho Santa Fe, and Encinitas through support of local organizations in a variety of ways. Some of the local organizations currently supported include; Miracle League of San Diego, Cub Scouts Pack 734, Casa de Amistad, The Winston School, Torrey Pines High School Scholarship Foundation, and Junior Optimist Clubs at the high school and middle school level. The club invites members of the local communities to contact Optimist Club President Joe Kellejian at joekellejian@gmail.com or Club Secretary Jim Parrotte at jimparrotte@hotmail.com for information regarding Optimist Club Membership and ways you may help and serve the youth in these local communities.