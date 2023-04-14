Del Mar Historical Society volunteers help preserve the history of Del Mar’s village in a variety of ways

The Del Mar Historical Society takes pleasure in supporting its own, including longtime and esteemed Del Mar resident Chiquita Abbott (pictured). Recently, members of the DMHS attended Abbott’s popular book signing at “Julie’s Beach Life” Del Mar Boutique. This event was just one of the many occasions that its dedicated volunteers participated in with the purpose of collecting and preserving the history of Del Mar’s little village. Other endeavors include recording images and oral histories of many Del Mar residents, curating an archive of approximately 3,000 digital images, and presenting informative and entertaining programs to the community regarding the unique and rich aspects of Del Mar’s history.

The DMHS encourages everyone to visit one of Del Mar’s first homes, the Alvarado House, which was built in 1885 and relocated from 10th Street in Del Mar to its present site at the San Diego County Fairgrounds in 1989. DMHS members maintain this historic home throughout the year. Only open during the fair, visitors are invited to tour this historic jewel at no charge. Many often make visiting the Alvarado House a part of their annual fair experience. The Society’s docents welcome guests while providing the history of the house and its residents, and share engaging anecdotes of the era including Hollywood celebrities at the track. The Del Mar Historical Society hopes to see you there!

For more information, contact info@delmarhistoricalsociety.org