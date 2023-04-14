Girl Scouts Troop 3844 visits North Coastal Sheriff’s Station
Local Girl Scouts Troop 3844 toured the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station in Encinitas on March 29. The tour was coordinated by Crime Prevention Specialist George Hernandez and led by Deputy Lewis Wearne. The troop, made up of fourth and fifth grade girls at Skyline Elementary School and Saint James Academy, learned about the evidence room, typical crimes the deputies deal with, routine police work and the lock-up room. Two dogs from the K-9 team performed impressive demonstrations of drug sniffing and attacking a fleeing suspect with their handlers Deputy Andre Hollister and Deputy Daniel Nevitt.
