Sunnyside Solana opens in Solana Beach

Offering everything from coffee and classic breakfast dishes to several Italian entrees, Sunnyside Solana recently opened on Highway 101 in Solana Beach.

The restaurant is open every day, serving breakfast and brunch, as well as lunch, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owner Edoardo Ciulli and his business partner, both Italian, already have plans to go even bigger.

“Over the next couple months we will be offering dinner also,” he said. “And it will be an Italian dinner-slash-California fusion. That’s the exciting part.”

For nine years, Ciulli and his team owned the Solana Beach eatery Crush, which served Italian dishes and brick-oven pizza, located at the current site of California Pizza Kitchen. He added that they want Sunnyside Solana to help liven the area for locals and visitors who peruse the parks, beach and shops along Solana Beach’s stretch of the 101.

“There are not a lot of options,” said Ciulli, who lives in Del Mar. “We are excited to eventually be able to serve dinner there.”

Sunnyside Solana is located at the former Swami’s Cafe, and Ciulli said they have plans to take over other Swami’s locations.

“We stepped in, we’ve done a nice renovation,” Ciulli said. “We are doing pretty good considering the economy and so on.”

Ciulli, who owns other restaurants throughout San Diego, said patrons have been “very excited” so far about Sunnyside Solana as the bustling commercial area of Solana Beach comes back to life after years of Covid-19 restrictions.

“We have a great menu,” he added. “Feedback has been outstanding. We already have almost five stars on all the apps and websites, so we are happy about that.”

Many Yelp reviewers have expressed their excitement about a new spot for breakfast and brunch.

The menu has “Sunnyside Favorites,” which include a chorizo burrito, short rib mac and cheese, and lox and bagel platter; salads, including a Caesar, salmon and mandarin chicken; burgers, clubs and other sandwiches; and an entrees section that has rigatoni martini, chicken marsala and a couple other Italian dishes.

Ciulli and his team also opened Il Giardino di Lilli, or Lilli’s Garden, on Girard Avenue in La Jolla at the former site of Pannikin, a popular cafe that had its lease terminated last year.

Sunnyside Solana is located at 159 S. Highway 101 in Solana Beach. For reservations, gift certificates and more information, visit sunnysidesolana.com or sunnysidesolana on Instagram.