Assistance League helps Solana Beach Head Start buy new school clothes

Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito (ALRSD) recently helped provide school clothing for 43 Head Start children. The shopping event, called Operation School Bell, was held at Marshalls March 21 and 23. Each child, accompanied by a parent, was allowed to go through the store to pick out school clothing and shoes. The clothing purchase was made possible by a $4,000 grant from the Solana Beach City Council, specifically for the Operation School Bell Program. ALRSD is grateful for the support in making this event a success.

Angela Fuentes at the recent Operation School Bell event.

(Suzie Perry)

It was heartwarming to see the children’s excitement and joy as they browsed the clothing racks, picking out items that fit their style and personality. It was clear that this event brought them a sense of happiness and empowerment. The parents, too, were grateful for the opportunity to provide their children with new clothing and shoes for the school year.

Floricelda Sanchez with her son Lucas Rosales at the recent Operation School Bell event.

(Suzie Perry)

ALRSD is an all-volunteer, nonprofit service organization dedicated to making a positive difference in the community. ALRSD raises funds through its Thrift Shop in Encinitas at 1542 Encinitas Blvd., along with fundraising events, individual and corporate donations, and community and government grants. All funds are used for needs in the community through philanthropic programs that serve children and adults. Membership is open to everyone. Find out more at ALRSD.org