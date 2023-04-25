Lifestyle

Wild Wawa children’s clothing brand pops up at One Paseo

Wild Wawa specializes in heirloom quality childrenswear.
(Melissa Montoya Photography)
In anticipation of Mother’s Day, childrenswear brand Wild Wawa will transform the One Paseo Farm Truck into a whimsical retail experience from May 8 through May 11. The pop-up will offer a selection of Wild Wawa’s latest spring collection for children including rompers, quilted sets and dresses, all handmade in Lima, Peru. There will also be a “mommy and me” photo opportunity. The pop up will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at One Paseo, 3725 Paseo Place.

