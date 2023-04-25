Wild Wawa children’s clothing brand pops up at One Paseo
In anticipation of Mother’s Day, childrenswear brand Wild Wawa will transform the One Paseo Farm Truck into a whimsical retail experience from May 8 through May 11. The pop-up will offer a selection of Wild Wawa’s latest spring collection for children including rompers, quilted sets and dresses, all handmade in Lima, Peru. There will also be a “mommy and me” photo opportunity. The pop up will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at One Paseo, 3725 Paseo Place.
