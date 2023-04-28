Mission Fed Credit Union opens Del Mar Highlands branch

Mission Fed Credit Union, the largest member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, has officially opened a new branch site in Del Mar Highlands Town Center, located at 3435 Del Mar Heights Rd Ste. D4, San Diego, 92130, according to a news release.

“Being a local partner is important to us. We exclusively serve the people and communities of San Diego County and at our new, upgraded location here in Del Mar, we look forward to welcoming new members and investing in the surrounding community,” said Eve Breunig, vice president, branch network sector manager at Mission Fed, in the news release.

In celebration of the new branch, and true to Mission Fed’s commitment to the community, Mission Fed leadership presented the Helen Woodward Animal Center with a $1,000 donation. The donation will support the organization’s mission where “people help animals and animals help people.” This unique nonprofit benefits the community by providing educational and therapeutic programs for people, as well as humane care and adoption for homeless animals. Supporting animal and pet-related organizations is a key pillar in Mission Fed’s community relations efforts.

“We are honored to partner with Mission Federal and look forward to working together to serve the people and animals of Del Mar community and beyond, and are grateful for their thoughtful contribution,” said Renee Resko, vice president, development for the Helen Woodward Animal Center, in the news release.

The new branch location is led by Richard Alexander, assistant vice president - branch manager, and resident of the Del Mar/Carmel Valley area. He’s a 17-year veteran of the banking industry, where he’s served in a variety of roles throughout many communities, including major metropolitan areas like New York and Los Angeles. Alexander landed in San Diego in 2016 and is active in serving the community, where he focuses on providing financial literacy to students and young adults.

“Giving back to the communities we all live and work in is part of who we are at Mission Fed – and a reason why I love being part of this family,” said Alexander in the news release. “We are ready to serve Del Mar and neighboring communities from this popular town center.”

The Mission Fed Del Mar branch is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit missionfed.com for more information.