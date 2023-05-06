Carmel Valley Junior Girl Scouts learn about safety and more at visit with Del Mar lifeguards

On April 23, a group of Carmel Valley Junior Girl Scouts, led by Laura Moscato (Troop #3986), met with Del Mar’s certified lifeguards: Paul Steitz and Alexandra Hickey. The lifeguards explained and presented their responsibility of how to ensure the safety of beach visitors by monitoring, reporting and assisting those in need of help when they are in danger. The Girl Scouts learned how to prevent and manage difficult situations in and around the ocean.

The Southern California Coast is a land of sunshine, sand and water. It is important, however, to always keep in mind that along the beautiful 17 miles of coastline, with each beach, there are a variety of many hazards that may not always be obvious at first sight. Ocean conditions can vary and change quickly from one location to another.

Steitz and Hickey explained what every beachgoer should know from rip currents, underwater life, cliff collapses and, most importantly, how to prevent yourself or anyone from getting into life-threatening situations. Learning about ocean safety is necessary, especially if you live near or on the coast. The Girl Scouts also had a tour of the lifeguards’ headquarters and first aid station.

As summertime is approaching, remember to always swim in a lifeguarded area. Never swim alone, regardless of your age or level of swimming skills. — Provided by Marzena Poniatowska