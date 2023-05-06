Rotarians around the world identify local projects to help their communities on Rotarians At Work Day, the last Saturday in April. The Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club along with Solana Beach Eco Rotary and Encinitas Rotary, joined with The Nature Collective this year to learn, plant and weed at the San Elijo Lagoon and San Dieguito Regional Park. Rotarians helped place plants at the Orilla Restoration Site and clear a large area of non-native plants while experiencing The Nature Collective’s vision to create a passion for, and to connect with and protect nature. Visit thenaturecollective.org and dmsbrotary.com for more information.