Lifestyle

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary hosts 57th Women of Dedication luncheon

The twelve honorees.
The 12 honorees: From left, Cindy Goodman, Janice Kurth, Sara Wilenski Napoli, June Chocheles, Stephanie Brown, Vivian Crawford Tuck, Suzanne Newman, Michelle Prescott, Kimberly Alessio, Maria Provencher, Linda LeGerrette and Martha Dennis.
(Dave Siccardi)

Annual Women of Dedication luncheon raises more than $300K

By U-T Staff
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary celebrated its 57th Women of Dedication luncheon on April 21 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. This year’s theme was “Hearts of Gold, Women Who Inspire.” The event honored 12 women from throughout San Diego County for their dedication to the community through volunteerism and service.

Event co-chairs were Lynne Doyle and Julie Cowan Novak. Honorary chairs were Dorothea Laub, TK and Ellen Bryson, known for their business achievements and philanthropic commitments to The Salvation Army and many other organizations.

The event included musical performances by MacKenzie Cartmill and The San Diego Master Chorale. Bryan Verhoye created music and lyrics especially for the honorees.

The luncheon raised $310,000. Women of Dedication is the signature fundraiser of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. Founded in the 1950s, the auxiliary supports The Salvation Army’s social service programs through fundraising, donations, and volunteer work.

LifestylePhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement