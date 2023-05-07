The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary hosts 57th Women of Dedication luncheon

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary celebrated its 57th Women of Dedication luncheon on April 21 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. This year’s theme was “Hearts of Gold, Women Who Inspire.” The event honored 12 women from throughout San Diego County for their dedication to the community through volunteerism and service.

Event co-chairs were Lynne Doyle and Julie Cowan Novak. Honorary chairs were Dorothea Laub, TK and Ellen Bryson, known for their business achievements and philanthropic commitments to The Salvation Army and many other organizations.

The event included musical performances by MacKenzie Cartmill and The San Diego Master Chorale. Bryan Verhoye created music and lyrics especially for the honorees.

The luncheon raised $310,000. Women of Dedication is the signature fundraiser of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. Founded in the 1950s, the auxiliary supports The Salvation Army’s social service programs through fundraising, donations, and volunteer work.

