Local Girl Scout troop makes book donation to Pacific Trails Middle School

In honor of April’s Earth Month, Girl Scout Troop 4524 donated 27 eco-books to Pacific Trails Middle School to spread awareness of protecting the environment. Titles of the new books included “The Carbon Almanac”, “Atlas of Animal Adventures”, “The Invisible Hiker” and “Can I Recycle This?”.

The troop raised funds for the books through cookie sales and events in collaboration with SoCal Martial Hearts and Youth Care Club. The goal of the troop has always been to spread awareness of ecology topics by donating books and doing informational presentations.

In addition to donating books to Pacific Trails, they have also donated books to the Solana Ranch Elementary School library.

