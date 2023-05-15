Ranch 45 kicks off ‘Burger King’ competition

Ranch 45 is on the lookout for the best burger.

Ranch 45, the Solana Beach eatery and butcher shop, is hosting its fourth Annual National Burger Day Competition with festivities kicking off on Wednesday, May 17, ending with the crowning of this year’s “Burger King”.

Throughout the event, Ranch 45’s chefs will go through four rounds pitted against each other to create the best burger. Fans will have the opportunity to cast votes for their favorite by purchasing the burger of their choice.

The winner of each round will be recognized based on the number of burgers sold, until only the top three burgers remain. On Friday, May 26, guests will have one last opportunity to taste any of the top three burgers before the winner is crowned on National Burger Day, Sunday May 28.

Ranch 45 is located at 512 Via de la Valle, suite 102, Solana Beach. Visit www.ranch45.com.

