Sage Canyon camps out

The Sage Canyon Elementary School PTA hosted a family campout for over 550 people on the Del Mar Hills Academy campus on April 29-30.

Families came prepared carrying all their supplies and gear. Parents set up their tents, sleeping bags and chairs and then were treated to a full schedule of activities and entertainment that went into the evening.

A family enjoys camping out. (Adriana Bade)

“This was our third, Sage family campout and each year keeps getting better,” Organizer Adriana Bade said “We really wanted to spoil our Sage families and provide them with an ultimate event experience. The goal was to top last year and reimagine what was possible from the food, activities and entertainment.”

Young campers. (Adriana Bade)

Activities were scheduled every one to two hours including live music by The Heart, inflatables, face painters and henna tattoo artists, a Kona snow cone truck, an outdoor movie, a laser and sparkler show and dinner catered by Crust. Children were also able to paint a Sage Coyote canvass tote bag by ArtBeat.

Sage Canyon campers. (Adriana Bade)

On Sunday morning, campers were treated to breakfast before heading home.