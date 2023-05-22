Sage Canyon Roadunners put in the miles at lunchtime

Student and parents have embraced the Sage Canyon Elementary School Roadunners Run Club, a fun way to build school spirit and get in some healthy exercise. In the first three weeks of the club, speedy Roadrunners racked up 708 cumulative miles.

Student Roadrunners Club volunteers Lila Hsing and Juliet Hsing.

(Adriana Bade)

After facing delays due to weather and field conditions, PE teacher Trent Tracy and parent volunteers Sarah Lahey and Adriana Bade were instrumental in finally getting the club launched in late April.

Students on the run. (Adriana Bade)

Every Thursday during lunch, energizing music plays while students run, jog and walk laps. Parent and student volunteers track their progress—Roadrunners are rewarded with foot charms for each mile that they log: “They love collecting them and adding them onto their necklaces,” said Bade.

Students are also eligible for monthly prizes such as a PE party and breakfast with the principal. The top class with the highest average laps also receives a traveling trophy.