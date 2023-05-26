Torrey Pines Academic team wins Coastal Division championship

After a year of pouring over endless trigonometric functions and obscure classic poetry, nine Torrey Pines High School seniors are saying goodbye to their home on the TPHS Varsity Academic Team.

The varsity team, including seniors Ron Tal, Alyssa Wakefield, Mitchell Ralph, Aidan Wong, Natasha Hughes, Brooke Xia, Taisiya Rubtsova, Cindy Cao and Crystal Xu, along with junior Timour Mammadov-Vaurie, and later junior additions Ethan Wong, Natalia Mochernak and Claire Shin, boasted an impressive season of success.

The TPHS Falcons maintained a 5-1 record in the Coastal Division, securing wins over San Dieguito Academy, Sage Creek High School, La Costa Canyon High School, Carlsbad High School and Santa Fe Christian School, while falling only to Canyon Crest Academy. This impressive record declared them the champions of the Coastal Division and secured them a spot in the prestigious 2023 North County Academic League Varsity final championships along with winners from the Inland, North and Valley divisions on April 18.

Though a tight battle with a margin of one point, the Falcons suffered defeat at the hands of Westview High School, 59-60, in the quarterfinals.

As the TPHS academic team seniors prepare to embark on a new phase of their lives, they pass on their mantle to the next generation of stem enthusiasts and history buffs alike. The remaining TPHS academic team members could not be more excited to continue on the Falcons’ legacy of academic excellence in years to come.