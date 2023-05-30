Mesa Agricola to go full-time in Solana Beach starting in August

Vino Carta, the sip-and-shop wine bar and store in Solana Beach, will feature Mesa Agricola as its full-time kitchen residency starting Aug. 2. After being featured only on Mondays and Tuesdays as a pop-up, the husband-and-wife team of Chef Juan Gonzalez and farmer Megan Strom will present their farm-to-table cuisine Wednesday through Sunday each week at Vino Carta in the Beachwalk Shopping Center.

The farm-fresh Mesa concept pairs well with Vino Carta, which sells only natural wines made through organic and sustainable farming practices from small, family-run producers.

Strom and Chef Juan own a 1/4-acre plot of land in Valley Center where they grow their vegetables and, each Sunday, Strom harvests the produce and hands it off to her husband. The farm-to-table menu changes every week depending on what’s best available. Chef Juan is influenced by the flavors of his native Baja, Mexico.

Chef Juan Gonzalez of Mesa Agricola. (Lauren di Matteo)

Mesa Agricola will be replacing Vino Carta’s first culinary residency Long Story Short, which will start a new residency at Little Thief Wine Bar & Kitchen in North Park. Mesa Agricola will remain on its pop-up Monday-and-Tuesday schedule until August.

Reservations for Mesa Agricola can be made at exploretock.com/vinocartasolanabeach/.

Vino Carta is located at 437 Highway 101 Suite 107, Solana Beach.