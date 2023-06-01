The Country Friends announces ‘Art of Fashion’ lineup

Even though it is spring, fall is already in the air as The Country Friends prepares for the 2023 Art of Fashion on Sept. 14 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe in partnership with South Coast Plaza. Oscar de la Renta, Lanvin, Max Mara, Michael Kors Collection, Moncler, Monique Lhuillier, and Saks Fifth Avenue are among the leading international luxury fashion brands showcased when models take to the runway, according to a news release. Award-winning ABC 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt serves as emcee.

Co-chairs are sisters Marina Tsvyk and Irina Shkov who immigrated to the United States from Ukraine with their families in 2001. Tsvyk ran a nonprofit organization in Sacramento, supporting immigrants and refugees through micro-enterprise business consulting services and loans. After moving to San Diego in 2009, she established herself as an accomplished real estate expert in a luxury marketplace. She is the devoted mother to a 17-year-old son.

Shkov is a senior program director for a growing multinational logistics company, managing multiple enterprise-level software projects. She is also an accomplished tennis player, having played for Sacramento State’s NCAA Division 1 tennis team, and she now competes in San Diego tennis leagues and United State Tennis Association (USTA) tournaments. She and her husband are the proud parents of Angelica and Leo.

2023 Art of Fashion Co-Chairs Irina Shkov and Marina Tsvyk

(Photo by Gilda Adler)

The sisters are committed to community service, as members of the Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary and The Country Friends Art of Fashion committee where they combine their passions for philanthropy and fashion.

The Art of Fashion (AOF) is The Country Friends’ (TCF) largest annual fundraiser, benefiting San Diego County charities with an emphasis on women, children, the elderly, military families, and the disabled. TCF also raises funds through its consignment shop in Rancho Santa Fe, and at its Holiday Tea and Spring Luncheon.

“Since it was founded in 1954, The Country Friends has donated nearly $15 million to those in need,” states President Janean Stripe in the news release. “We are extremely proud to partner with South Coast Plaza for the 19th straight year on this annual celebration of fall, fashion, and philanthropy.” TCF’s Board of Directors selects charities each October after carefully reviewing funding requests.

The Art of Fashion raises money through sponsorships, patrons, a live auction, an opportunity drawing featuring designer handbags, clothing, and jewelry, as well as through 10 percent of sales at South Coast Plaza mini boutiques set up on The Inn’s lawn.

Participating boutiques this year include Camilla, Lanvin, Max Mara, Michael Kors Collection, Oscar de la Renta, and Vitra Eyewear.

AOF begins with a champagne reception sponsored by Linda Sansone & Associates featuring light bites from The French Gourmet and the always-popular photo lounge where guests “strike a pose” in their fall finery.

The centerpiece of the event is a professionally-produced runway show followed by a festive luncheon on The Inn’s Croquet Lawn complete with a live auction and opportunity drawing.

The Art of Fashion concludes with “Sip, Shop, and Support,” the chance to unwind with a glass of wine or cup of coffee while browsing boutiques.

“Couture” sponsors include Les and Deborah Cross, Hoehn Jaguar Land Rover, Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa and Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, Warren Family Foundation, and Wells Fargo Bank. “Fashionista” sponsors are Linda Block, Keilene Hayward, Teresa King, and Torrey Pines Bank.

Patrons are Alicia Armstrong, Andrea Naversen, Bgreen Branding, Elizabeth Valley, Headlines the Salon, Irina Fenison, Irina Shkov, Jeannie Ranglas, John and Marci Cavanaugh, Latitude 33 Aviation, Law Office of Michael P. McCarthy, Lezlie Reynales, Lynda Kerr, Marina Tsvyk, Marla Zanelli, Melinda Sarkis, Performance K9 Training & Boarding, Sandy Nolan, Stephanie Wilbur, Suzanne Newman, Suzy Westphal, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, US Specialty Labs LP, and Yvette Letourneau.

Major donors include Alaska Airlines, John Matty Co., Maggie and Gary Bobileff, The French Gourmet, and SKY Facial Plastic Surgery, Inc. Ranch & Coast Magazine is the main media sponsor. Supporting sponsors are Giving Back Magazine and Stroll Fairbanks Ranch Magazine.

For more information, or to become an Art of Fashion sponsor, contact The Country Friends at (858)756-1192, extension 4, or admin@thecountryfriends.org.