Losch named CEO at Casa Palmera in Del Mar

Christian Losch was recently named chief executive officer at Casa Palmera, a residential and outpatient behavioral health treatment center in Del Mar.

Losch previously served as CEO of Pinelands Recovery Center in Medford, N.J. Like Casa Palmera, Pinelands is part of Discovery Behavioral Health Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers.

Christian Losch (Casa Palmera)

Losch will continue to report to Jennifer Carvalho, president of the company’s substance use disorder division.

Losch has worked in substance use treatment for 17 years. He is a graduate of Rutgers School of Social Work and is licensed as a clinical social worker and clinical alcohol and drug counselor. He has years of experience as a primary therapist, program coordinator and clinical director working in detox, residential and outpatient treatment programs serving adolescents, young adults, adults and first responders.

Losch is also an associate member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), an approved clinical supervisor by the New Jersey Board of Social Workers and an approved Recovery Coach Academy trainer.

In his role as Casa Palmera CEO, he is responsible for all day-to-day operations of the center’s residential and outpatient programs.

“It’s an honor to be chosen to lead Casa Palmera, which has a sterling, national reputation for innovation in the field of behavioral health. I look forward to working with its diverse team of psychiatrists, psychologists and therapists who work together to help each patient move forward within a caring community,” said Losch.

Casa Palmera was established in 2005 and offers a holistic approach to the treatment of addictive, eating and emotionally traumatic disorders. Its recovery programs draw from modern Western scientific knowledge, as well as ancient Eastern healing techniques.

“Christian’s expertise in managing behavioral health treatment centers as well as his clinical experience as a healthcare professional are highly valued, and I’m delighted he has decided to stay with Discovery Behavioral Health for the next chapter in his career,” said Carvalho.

