Bursting with fruit flavor: Local spots to try the taste of summer

Mendocino Farms in Del Mar Highlands Town Center has unveiled its new summer menu, featuring the Hot Honey Peach and Prosciutto Sandwich.

Salty Italian prosciutto pairs with juicy sliced peaches, fresh mozzarella, crushed honey roasted almonds, Calabrian chili aioli, hot peach honey and arugula on a toasted sesame roll. The sandwich will arrive on menus in a few weeks when peach season is at its peak. Other summer dishes include the Strawberry Fields Salad and Watermelon Street Cart Salad.

