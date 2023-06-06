Bursting with fruit flavor: Local spots to try the taste of summer
Share
Mendocino Farms in Del Mar Highlands Town Center has unveiled its new summer menu, featuring the Hot Honey Peach and Prosciutto Sandwich.
Salty Italian prosciutto pairs with juicy sliced peaches, fresh mozzarella, crushed honey roasted almonds, Calabrian chili aioli, hot peach honey and arugula on a toasted sesame roll. The sandwich will arrive on menus in a few weeks when peach season is at its peak. Other summer dishes include the Strawberry Fields Salad and Watermelon Street Cart Salad.
A sample of other summer fruit flavors to try locally:
- One Paseo’s Salt & Straw is serving up Lemon Curd and Whey gelato. The tart, tangy, and slightly sweet flavor is part of the company’s Upcycled Foods Series which aims to reduce food waste. The ice cream pairs leftover whey from the Greek yogurt-making process with The Spare Food Co.’s Lemon & Ginger sparkling tonic.
- Nothing Bundt Cake is now featuring Key Lime bundt cakes, a great way to enjoy the summery flavor of refreshing limes. The cakes will be available at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch location until July 16.
- Local Roots Kombucha in Solana Beach’s newest specialty release is “Through the POG”, a kombucha with flavors of passion fruit, orange and guava. The brewery’s quarterly can for a cause, a portion of sales of the cans go to support Wildcoast.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.