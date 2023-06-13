Alexander Daas optique expands in Del Mar village

Luxury independent eyewear brand Alexander Daas has expanded in the Del Mar Village. The boutique recently took over the lease next door on Camino Del Mar and completely remodeled the old space, providing locals and visitors with even more access to its eyewear.

Alex Feldman, a second-generation optician, opened the Del Mar store in 2021. In addition to the full assortment of top brands (including the Alexander Daas collection designed by Feldman), the optique also offers full-service prescription services and their own state-of-the-art labs to craft lenses into frames with high quality and precision.

Alexander Daas also recently finalized an agreement with global eyewear brand Woodys to launch and distribute their eyewear in the US. The brand is available in other markets but its American launch will be out of the Del Mar Village.

The optique is located at 1414 Camino Del Mar. Stylings and quick vision tests can be booked at alexanderdaas.com

