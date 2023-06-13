The GREAT opens new boutique in One Paseo

Los Angeles-based fashion and lifestyle brand The GREAT has opened in One Paseo, expanding its brick and mortar footprint in Southern California. The store is the fifth retail store for the brand founded by Emily Current and Meritt Elliott. Other locations include West Hollywood and Newport Beach.

In addition to clothing like knits, sleepwear and swimwear, The GREAT also features a selection of gift items, for the home or a new baby.

The new space is located between Urban Beach House and Fjällräven, across the courtyard from Faherty.

The new The GREAT store in One Paseo. (The GREAT)

The boutique is uniquely designed to blend The GREAT’s signature Americana style with coastal San Diego charm. The walls feature a green limewashed texture and custom brass fixtures throughout the store are a nod to the brass rivets found on vintage denim. The store incorporates vintage fabric and collectibles in its merchandise displays.

“With each of our stores, it’s important that every visitor feels as though they are stepping into the brand fully, so we always aim to create a space that encourages discovery of personal style and expression through experimentation,” said Emily and Meritt in a news release. “Mixing prints and patterns, accessorizing from head to toe with belts and beanies and socks, we want this to feel like a joyful and memorable part of someone’s day, helping them feel like the most authentic version of themselves, with that extra bit of play.”

The GREAT is located at 3665 Paseo Place. thisisthegreat.com

