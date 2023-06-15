Lifestyle

Del Mar Schools Education Foundation gives donation to DMUSD STEAM+

DMSEF President Will Rhett, DMSEF board members, and DMUSD Superintendent Holly McClurg at the check presentation.
DMSEF President Will Rhett, DMSEF board members, and DMUSD Superintendent Holly McClurg at the check presentation.
(Courtesy of DMUSD

)
Share

On behalf of the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation (DMSEF), Will Rhett, 2022-2023 DMSEF president, presented the Del Mar Union School District with a check for $1,130,000 at the May 24 Del Mar Union School District Governing Board of Trustees meeting, according to a news release.

The DMSEF raised funds to provide certificated STEAM+ teachers for the 2023-2024 school year. The district’s robust STEAM+ program is made possible in large part through donations from parents, community members, and corporations. DMUSD students will benefit from the generosity of donors who value the importance of the STEAM+ program.

LifestylePhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement