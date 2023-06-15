Michael Leiderman named Del Mar Community Connections ‘Volunteer of the Year’

Michael Leiderman, a volunteer who has created an essential exercise program for participants of Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC), was named 2023 Volunteer of the Year, according to a news release. President Bob Gans presented him with the award during the organization’s recent annual Volunteer Appreciation event. Cipriano Vargas, a representative from County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer’s office, was also there to present Leiderman with a county proclamation in his honor.

Leiderman won DMCC Volunteer of the Month in July 2022 for creating Move with Michael, a fun and vital chair exercise class for seniors interested in strengthening, balance, and fall prevention. A certified physical therapist, Leiderman has long appreciated members of the community that come from earlier generations. “I really enjoy meeting interesting people with wisdom.” He is a partner in a local business focused on senior services called Partner in Aging (www.partnerinaging.com) with a mission “to enable seniors to age with dignity, purpose, and joy.” In that role, Leiderman and his colleagues do everything from connecting their clients to independent caregivers or social companions, to providing house calls for medical and physical therapy services, to helping them search for appropriate communities, to home accessibility modifications, and more. Says Leiderman, “It’s important to me to empower families with information, support, and resources to navigate the many complexities of senior care.”

Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to support and serve the seniors of Del Mar so that they may age independently and vibrantly at home. DMCC depends on the dedication of hardworking volunteers like Leiderman to maintain an activity calendar with plenty of opportunities for seniors to stay active and engaged.

To sign up to participate in Move with Michael, which occurs on the first Monday of the month at 2 p.m., visit www.dmcc.cc/calendar. To learn more about Leiderman or serving the senior community by volunteering for DMCC, visit dmcc.cc/volunteerofthemonth.