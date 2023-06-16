DMCC and DMHS name Scout Kubow inaugural recipient of Gordon Clanton Award

Emma “Scout” Kubow, a Class of 2024 sociology student at San Diego State University (SDSU), was recently honored with the first-ever Gordon Clanton Memorial Award by Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC) in collaboration with the Del Mar Historical Society (DMHS). DMCC President Bob Gans, DMHS President Larry Brooks, and Del Mar Voices Director Annie Duval, along with leaders from both organizations, presented Kubow with a $1,000 award for her work in capturing oral histories revealing the wisdom of Del Mar seniors. At the award ceremony, DMCC and DMHS leaders had the opportunity to meet Kubow and tell her stories that illustrated Clanton’s legacy and character. Duval noted at the meeting that “Clearly, Scout was the perfect first awardee!” Said Gans, “Scout is a brilliant example of how listening to seniors can enrich the lives of the entire community.”

The Clanton Memorial Award was created in 2021 in the wake of the unexpected passing of a longtime DMCC board member and volunteer Gordon Clanton. Clanton was a retired SDSU sociology professor who loved to learn and share the history of his community. The DMCC Board of Directors determined that the best way to honor their late colleague was to use the memorial donations to benefit a student who would learn from and share the wisdom of Del Mar seniors. DMHS was a crucial partner in the vision, deploying Duval and the Del Mar Voices Oral History Project team to work alongside Professor David Cline of the Center for Public and Oral History in selecting the beneficiary of the award.

When Kubow was selected, she was promised the monetary award and, even more valuable, the unique opportunity to gain practical experience in recording oral histories. This spring, under the guidance of Duval, she interviewed and recorded the oral history of longtime Del Mar resident and insurance agent Monty Woolley. The resulting oral history transcript will be added to the prestigious Del Mar Voices Oral History collection housed in the oral history room at the Del Mar Branch Library and cataloged with the San Diego County Library. Kubow shared that it was an entertaining experience due to Woolley’s great sense of humor. Said Kubow, “This project has been very enriching for my education and my journey forward.” The Chicago native will soon begin her senior year, and currently plans to use her degree to pursue a career in marketing.

Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC) is an independent 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to support and serve the seniors of Del Mar so that they may age independently and vibrantly at home. To learn more about Gordon Clanton or to donate to the Clanton Memorial Fund, currently at a funding level that will sustain awards for another four students over four years, visit www.dmcc.cc/gordonclantonmemorialfund.

The Del Mar Historical Society is an independent 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to discover, record, collect, preserve, perpetuate, and display for public benefit the historical facts, artifacts, properties, and other material concerning the history of the village of Del Mar. To learn more about the organization or the Del Mar Voices oral history project, visit www.delmarhistoricalsociety.org.