Hommage Bakehouse pops up at One Paseo farm truck

Almond croissants, naturally-leavened sourdough and the tasty French pastry Kouign-amann will pop up fresh at One Paseo when Sorrento Valley-based bakery Hommage Bakehouse takes over the center’s farm truck through July 15.

Justin Gaspar, Hommage’s partner and head baker (who was also a contestant on season one of Hulu’s “Bakers Dozen”), aims to stay true to the spirit of bread making while tying in the ingredients and influence from his own Hapa/Filipino culture.

The Hommage pop-up will serve up baguettes, levain (country loaf), croissants, bagels, focaccia and specialty pastries including their signature cookie muffin, mushroom and ricotta danish and sun-dried tomato and asparagus scone.

The farm truck will also feature handcrafted sandwiches like pesto, salami and mozzarella piled onto fresh focaccia.

The Hommage pop-up will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out and sandwiches will be available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. The pop-up will be closed July 3-5.

One Paseo is located at 3725 Paseo Pl, San Diego, 92130.