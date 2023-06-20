Hommage Bakehouse pops up at One Paseo farm truck
Almond croissants, naturally-leavened sourdough and the tasty French pastry Kouign-amann will pop up fresh at One Paseo when Sorrento Valley-based bakery Hommage Bakehouse takes over the center’s farm truck through July 15.
Justin Gaspar, Hommage’s partner and head baker (who was also a contestant on season one of Hulu’s “Bakers Dozen”), aims to stay true to the spirit of bread making while tying in the ingredients and influence from his own Hapa/Filipino culture.
The Hommage pop-up will serve up baguettes, levain (country loaf), croissants, bagels, focaccia and specialty pastries including their signature cookie muffin, mushroom and ricotta danish and sun-dried tomato and asparagus scone.
The farm truck will also feature handcrafted sandwiches like pesto, salami and mozzarella piled onto fresh focaccia.
The Hommage pop-up will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out and sandwiches will be available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. The pop-up will be closed July 3-5.
One Paseo is located at 3725 Paseo Pl, San Diego, 92130.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.